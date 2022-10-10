Internet’s new favourite and popular politician from Nagaland, Temjen Imna Along has once again won the hearts of the netizens with his captivating, yet witty post on his facial structure.

Sharing a photo of himself on Twitter, Temjen Imna Along wrote, “My eyes may be small, but I can see the camera from a mile. Always pose ready. Also, I can see you smile as you read it!”

As usual, the post since being shared on the social media platform has become an instant hit with more than 5,050 re-tweets, 1,448 replies and 77,600 like hits.

The Minister's amusing post received an immediate response from online users. He is one of the most influential and admired politicians on Twitter, and many urged him to spread more joy with his smile and captivating posts.

“No doubt you always make us #Smile,” wrote one. Another stated, “Most engaging and entertaining minister in the whole of India…PERIOD!! More power to you, Temjen ji…”

Another user who reflected on the kind of response people from the Northeast receive for their facial structure in the mainland, wrote, “Still they called us foreigners their eye is big but couldn't identify Indians and foreigners”, to which Temjen Imna Along replied a very optimistic manner, “Show my pictures if you face again.”

Many more lauded the Minister. One commented, "Temjen ji you are hands down the most engaging minister from your part of India. It is such a welcome step. The entire NE, especially Nagaland remains a hidden jewel for tourism in India. Indians would want to know more about the Naga culture and aesthetics." Another user said, "More power to you Sir.....May you continue to spread smiles despite being away for miles."