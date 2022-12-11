In Nagaland, colourful display of culture and music marked the closing of ten-day-long Hornbill Festival 2022 at Naga Heritage village Kisama on December 10.

As the curtain closed for the festival, a total of 22,546 tourists visited the final day at The Heritage Village, Kisama.

The last day recorded 22,546 tourists of which 67 were foreign, 7894 domestic and 14585 local visitors.

Throughout the 10-day long celebration, a total of 1026 foreign and 48,413 domestic tourists visited the festival while 90,860 local visitors were recorded, with a grand total of 1,40,299.

Last year, a total of 56,356 tourists were recorded at the festival including 54 foreign and 14,538 domestic tourists, from December 1-4.

Hornbill Festival came to a close after a colorful display of cultural Presentation themed “Made in Nagaland” by various musicians and artists of Nagaland. Judge of Supreme Court, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul who is also the Executive Chairperson, of National Legal Services Authority was the honoured Guest of the closing ceremony.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul addressed audio music joined by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and other dignitaries, Celebrity Chef Gary Mehigan, lit the Hornbill Bonfire, which was followed by the Unity Dance, representing the Naga tribes.