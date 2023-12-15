The Hornbill Festival of Nagaland, a vibrant cultural extravaganza, has once again proven its allure by drawing an impressive crowd of over 1.54 lakh visitors this year.

The festival, which is a significant tourism promotional event for the Nagaland government, commenced on December 1st and spanned ten days of festivities. This year's edition saw a remarkable increase in overall footfall, with an additional 13,758 tourists compared to the previous year.

Among the attendees were 1,14,860 local visitors, 37,089 domestic tourists, and a notable number of 2,108 foreign guests. The international presence at the festival doubled from the previous year's count of 1,026, highlighting the growing global interest in Nagaland's rich cultural tapestry.

However, there was a slight dip in domestic tourist numbers, which saw a decrease of over 11,000 from the prior year's figure of 48,413.



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The festival reached its zenith on the final day, Sunday, recording the highest attendance with 23,583 people, while the second-largest gathering was observed on December 3rd, with 18,002 attendees. The Hornbill Festival serves as a testament to Nagaland's deep-rooted traditions and ethnic diversity, offering a colourful mix of dances, performances, crafts, parades, games, sports, food fairs, and religious ceremonies.

Kisama, the scenic heritage village located 12 kilometres from the state capital Kohima, became the canvas where every tribe of Nagaland showcased their unique heritage. Named after the culturally significant hornbill bird, the festival featured a diverse array of cultural displays, including music, dances, songs, and more, reinforcing Nagaland's identity as a unique state within India's federal union.

Visitors indulged in the authentic experience of Naga cuisine, songs, dances, and customs, further enriching the cultural richness of the event. The Hornbill Festival, often referred to as the 'festival of festivals,' not only exposes the culture and tradition of ethnic peoples but also bolsters the state's image as a land of festivals.

The success of the Hornbill Festival is a clear indicator of Nagaland's potential as a cultural tourism hotspot, attracting both national and international tourists eager to immerse themselves in the state's distinctive cultural experiences.