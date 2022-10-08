After a 12-day long agitation against the state government for not adhering to their demand of immediate service regularisation, the Adhoc Nagaland government teachers called off their protest following talks with state government officials on Friday, October 7.

The All Nagaland Adhoc Teachers Group (ANATG)-2015 batch, which has 1,166 members and was appointed to various government schools in the state between 1994 and 2012, has been holding protests outside this location's State Civil Secretariat since September 26. On September 29, the group also began a hunger strike.

The third round of negotiations between a 30-member team from the ANATG-2015 Batch led by its president Ruguotsolie and a five-member government side led by Principal Secretary to Chief Minister K D Vizo, however, took place on invitation from the government and ended on a constructive note on October 7.

According to the meeting minutes made available to the public, the meeting decided to form a High Powered Committee (HPC) within 15 days, lead by a Principal Secretary or Commissioner Secretary, and deliver its recommendations by June 2023.

After that, a procedure would be followed to fix the ANATG-2015 Batch issue by December 2023.

The meeting also decided that service extensions for ANATG members would remain until the issue was resolved; however, proxy teachers and untrained teachers would not be covered by this exception.

Additionally, it was determined that the ANATG-2015 batch and members of the All Nagaland School Teachers Association (ANSTA) would have the opportunity to argue their case before the HPC before the 7th Revision of Pay was granted.

The committee also resolved that the HPC will hold review meetings every two months once it is formed.

The state government's offer to form a High Powered Committee (HPC) was rejected by the adhoc teachers on October 3, while reiterating their demand for quick regularization of their employment.

