A recruitment outreach program aimed at boosting Agniveer enlistment was conducted at Rangapahar, Nagaland, on February 5. Organised in collaboration with Kendriya Vidyalaya, Rangapahar, the event attracted over 150 eligible students, including 60 female aspirants.

The session provided a detailed overview of the Agnipath recruitment scheme, addressing its structure, benefits, and common queries.

It also covered officer-level entry pathways such as the National Defence Academy (NDA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Military Nursing Services (MNS), and the Territorial Army (TA). Further, candidates received insights into the Service Selection Board (SSB) evaluation process.

Participants were briefed on eligibility criteria, application steps, and selection procedures for various roles. They also learned about the organisation of the Indian Army, its different arms, and service branches.

Informational materials, including handouts, posters, and pamphlets, were distributed to aid aspirants in their preparation.