The Nagaland Legislative Assembly reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating a peaceful resolution to the Indo-Naga political issue, emphasizing its role as a facilitator rather than a direct party to the negotiations.

Speaking in the House, a senior government representative highlighted that while statehood transformed the destiny of Nagaland, the political issue remains unresolved.

The government has been making proactive efforts to support an early solution through the Political Affairs Committee, which held a crucial meeting on August 28, 2024, to engage with apex tribal and civil society organizations.

"This House, and every Hon’ble Member of this Assembly, stands united in one voice for lasting peace. Setting aside political differences, we have come together for the greater cause of unity and reconciliation. Today, we once again urge all negotiating parties to make every effort to conclude the negotiations with a settlement that is honourable, inclusive, and acceptable to the people," the statement read.

Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) Moves Forward

Addressing concerns from eastern Nagaland, the government reaffirmed its commitment to addressing the region’s long-standing demands. The State Cabinet deliberated on the issue of the FNTA on October 30, 2024, following which the third Draft Memorandum of Settlement was forwarded to the Union Home Ministry on November 6, 2024.

"The voices of our brothers and sisters in the eastern regions have been clearly heard, and our government is resolutely committed to addressing their concerns with sincere action," the representative said, underscoring close coordination with stakeholders and the Central Government.

New District Inaugurated: 'Land of Fortune'

In a significant administrative move, the erstwhile Meluri sub-division of Phek district was officially inaugurated as Nagaland’s seventeenth district on February 21, 2025. The new district has been named "Land of Fortune", reflecting the government’s commitment to bringing governance closer to the people and recognizing the state's rich tribal heritage.

With continued discussions on the Indo-Naga peace process, FNTA, and governance expansion, the Assembly’s session reinforced its stance on unity, reconciliation, and sustainable development in Nagaland.