Ahead of the 5th session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly, authorities have taken decisive steps to enhance security measures.

Citing the critical need to restrict unmanned aircraft system flights during this significant event, officials have temporarily designated the Assembly Secretariat Complex and its surrounding areas within a one-kilometer radius as a "Temporary Red Zone."

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As per a directive by Kohima Police, the notice mentions, "Empowered by Section 24(2) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation's Drone Rules 2021, will be enforced from 17:00 hrs on August 26, 2024, until 17:00 hrs on August 28, 2024 . The restrictions aim to prevent any potential security threats and ensure the smooth conduct of the Assembly session during these crucial dates".