Jubilant over the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded Assembly polls in Delhi, the BJP in Nagaland is optimistic that this victory will give a major boost to the party in the state.

Celebrating BJP’s victory in Delhi, the Dimapur District BJP on Monday organized a thanksgiving program. Speaking to media persons, Dimapur District BJP President Shekishe Achumi described it as a monumental day for the BJP across India, including Nagaland, as the party has returned to power in Delhi after being in ‘exile’ for 27 years.

Achumi expressed confidence that the Delhi poll results would positively impact BJP’s prospects in Nagaland. He said Delhi is considered the citadel and fortress of any political party, and the BJP assuming power in the Delhi Legislative Assembly would not only bolster its image but also strengthen its presence in Nagaland in the days to come.

The Dimapur District BJP President emphasized that while political opinions may differ, BJP remains a cadre-based and people-centric party. He credited the dedication of party leaders and workers for BJP’s success in Delhi.



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When asked about BJP’s membership drive in Nagaland, Achumi said the Delhi results would inspire more people to join the party in the state.

On BJP’s prospects of independently forming a government in Nagaland in the future, he acknowledged that while the party is currently in power as an alliance partner, it does not have independent control. However, he expressed optimism that the leadership at the national level is working towards strengthening the party’s position in the state.

“Maybe by working hard and as we have been speculating, one day the BJP will grow stronger. To be very frank, I should even say that the BJP will be able to capture power in Nagaland,” he said.

At the same time, he reaffirmed BJP’s commitment to its alliance in the state. “We never break away from the alliance… this is the history of the BJP,” he stated, adding that the party does not backstab its coalition partners.

When asked whether the BJP has been able to fulfill the promises made during the last Assembly elections in Nagaland, Achumi assured that BJP legislators are working hard to ensure that commitments made to the people are met by the end of their tenure.

“Let's keep on watching, and I am very much optimistic that the BJP legislators will work hard to ensure that welfare activities are implemented and that BJP’s prospects in Nagaland grow stronger,” he concluded.