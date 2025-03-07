BJP legislator Imkong L Imchen has urged the Nagaland state cabinet to engage all 60 members of the legislative assembly before making any final decision on the proposed Frontier Nagaland Territory Authority (FNTA).

Speaking during the general discussion on the state budget, Imchen emphasized the importance of taking the assembly into confidence before moving forward. While the state cabinet has deliberated on the matter and submitted its comments on the third draft memorandum of settlement to the Union Home Ministry (MHA), he stressed that the issue should be thoroughly discussed within the House before a conclusive step is taken.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, in his concluding remarks, stated that since the FNTA discussions were still in their initial stages, the matter had not yet been placed before the MLAs. He clarified that the state government reviewed the third draft of the settlement and forwarded its comments to the MHA on November 6, 2024. Ongoing deliberations are taking place between the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO), the state government, and the MHA, he assured, adding that the assembly would be consulted at an appropriate time.

The ENPO, representing seven tribes across six districts, has been advocating for a separate state since 2010, citing years of neglect and underdevelopment. In a strong move to press their demands, the people from these districts boycotted the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and civic polls. However, in December 2024, ENPO President Chingmak Chang revealed that the organization had "temporarily accepted" the Centre's offer of Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT), which proposes executive, legislative, and financial autonomy.

The decision was conveyed during a tripartite meeting on December 13 in New Delhi, where the ENPO delegation reiterated its unwavering demand for a separate Frontier Nagaland state while agreeing to temporarily accept the FNT proposal as negotiations continue.