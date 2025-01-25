Nagaland Chief Secretary, Dr. J. Alam, on January 24, held a high-level meeting at the DC's Conference Hall, Dimapur, to deliberate on strategies for decongesting urban traffic in Dimapur.

The meeting was attended by the District Administration, Commissioner of Police, key officials, urban planners, and representatives from various departments and NHIDC.

During the discussion, pressing issues related to increasing traffic congestion, the need for improved road infrastructure, and effective traffic management strategies were brought to the forefront.

Participants analysed current challenges and brainstormed long-term solutions to streamline urban mobility and reduce traffic bottlenecks.

Emphasising the importance of a collaborative approach in addressing traffic woes, Alam said that traffic congestion has become a critical issue in Dimapur, and suggested the need to adopt innovative solutions and ensure coordinated efforts among all departments to create a sustainable urban transport system.

Recommendations from the meeting included widening key roads, creating alternate routes, implementing strict parking regulations, and exploring public transport enhancements. Plans for a detailed traffic management study and the introduction of smart traffic systems were also discussed.

A review presentation was also showcased by NHIDCL.

The meeting concluded with a resolution to implement practical measures promptly, ensuring a smoother commuting experience for Dimapur residents while keeping urban growth and environmental concerns in mind.

Later, the Chief Secretary also inspected the proposal of Dimapur bypass to Kohima near new field check gate, Dimapur accompanied by the District Administration, Commissioner of Police, key officials, urban planners, and representatives from various departments and NHIDCL.