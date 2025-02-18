Nagaland's Chumoukedima Deputy Commissioner (DC), Polan John has issued a warning regarding certain activities taking place near National Highway 29, posing pose a serious risk to its structural integrity and public safety.

The DC informed that activities such as quarrying, earth cutting, construction, setting up temporary fruit and vegetable stalls, and other land-related operations are being carried out in close proximity to the highway, including within its Right of Way (RoW).

These actions, according to the DC, increase the chances of soil erosion, landslides, highway blockades, encroachments, subsidence, and fatal accidents, endangering both infrastructure and the lives of commuters.

In light of these concerns, all individuals, village councils, and stakeholders have been strongly advised to avoid undertaking activities near NH-29 that could negatively impact its stability and safety. This includes refraining from quarrying, earth cutting, or setting up temporary vendor stalls along the highway.

The DC has called for full cooperation from all concerned parties to help maintain the durability of NH-29 and ensure the safety of its users. Additionally, any activity found to compromise the safety and integrity of the highway will face legal action in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, the statement added.