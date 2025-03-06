Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has raised serious concerns about the mushrooming of unions and associations across Nagaland, revealing that thousands operate without proper registration compliance.

Nearly 8,000 societies are registered in the state, yet only a quarter remain compliant with renewal requirements, according to recent government data. The situation has prompted concerns about regulatory oversight in the northeastern state.

The Chief Minister revealed that 7,952 societies have been registered in Nagaland under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. However, only 2,064 have completed the mandatory biennial renewal process, while 244 new registrations were recorded since 2023.

Dimapur district leads with 700 registered unions, followed by Kohima with 471. The renewal compliance rate varies significantly across districts, with newly created districts like Niuland, Tseminyu, Shamator, and Noklak showing minimal registration activity.

The registration framework in Nagaland operates under specific state amendments from 1969, 1984, and 2008. These modifications established stringent requirements including verification by local officials and mandatory recommendations from the District Planning and Development Board.

State authorities have never invoked the de-registration provision despite evidence of non-compliance. The document specifically notes that the Nagaland Foot Hill Road Coordination Committee (NFHRCC), an active organization in the state, has not applied for registration.

The Societies Registration Act allows for the registration of charitable societies, educational institutions, and organizations promoting science, literature, arts, or useful knowledge. Registration validity in Nagaland is limited to two years, with renewal fees set at Rs 500 and late penalties of Rs 2,000 for delays up to one year.