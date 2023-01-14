In a bid to provide quality healthcare in six districts, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on January 13, launched Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives of Boeing India and Doctors for You (DFY) projects.

The CSR initiatives were launched at the Chief Minister residential complex in Kohima and under this initiative, six Community Health Centre (CHC) and Primary Health Centre (PHC) namely: CHC Pungro in Kiphire, PHC Angpang in Mon, CHC Tamlu in Longleng, CHC Tuli in Mokochung, CHC Aghunato in Zunheboto and PHC Botsa in Kohima, will be initially taken up for piloting.

The Boeing India and DFY also donated ambulance and digital X-ray and ultrasound machines to PHC Botsa. The same equipment will also be given to the remaining PHCs and CHCs in the future.

Besides this, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Nagaland government and DFY with an aim to expand the public health system and strengthen work in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Rio said that through the partnership, DFY will be assisting the government in bringing quality, low-cost or free basic healthcare services to the people of the state, supported by quality healthcare, education and training, as well as doorstep access to cutting-edge diagnostic and treatment services.

Rio, who spoke at the event, said that through the partnership, DFY will help the state government to provide the people with high-quality, affordable, or free basic healthcare services, supported by high-quality healthcare, education, and training, as well as doorstep access to cutting-edge diagnostic and treatment services.

"Healthcare is a cornerstone of our government policy for Nagaland, with a focus on mother and child health, education, and access to primary medical services to all," the CM added.

The CM further said that MLR is a visionary project and it will help in improving the quality of healthcare, especially maternal and child healthcare services.

Rio urged Boeing India and DFY to provide training and workshop programmes on how to maintain the equipment and facilities.

He further recalled that in 1963, the health infrastructure at the time of statehood was abysmal, however, currently, the health facilities have increased to 771, comprising various categories of health facilities: District hospitals -11 SMHI -1, TB and CDH-2, CHC-35, PHC-42, SHC-1, BD -2 and SC-577.

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