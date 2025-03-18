Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio met with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, and Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, to push for enhanced connectivity and infrastructural development in the state.

During his meeting with Gadkari, Rio discussed strategic road infrastructure projects aimed at boosting connectivity and economic growth in Nagaland.

Expressing gratitude for the minister’s unwavering support, he highlighted the importance of modernizing highways to facilitate trade, tourism, and regional integration.



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Later, in his discussions with Aviation Minister Naidu, Rio focused on expanding air connectivity in Nagaland, emphasizing the need for new routes and better airport facilities to drive the state’s growth.

The meetings reflect Nagaland’s commitment to improving both road and air transport, ensuring better accessibility and economic opportunities for its people.