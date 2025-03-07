Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio addressed the state assembly on Friday, March 7, regarding Nagaland's untapped petroleum resources, highlighting ongoing efforts to resume exploration activities that have been stalled since 1994.

"Nagaland is rich but the people of Nagaland remain poor," Rio stated, emphasising the potential economic benefits of developing the state's oil reserves.

According to Rio, exploration in Nagaland began in the 1970s when ONGC made its first discovery at Changpang in 1973, with production starting a decade later in 1983. However, operations ceased in 1994 due to royalty disputes and allegations of unauthorized production.

Despite the Nagaland government notifying petroleum regulations and rules in 2012 and granting exploration permits to Metropolitan Oil and Gas Private Ltd in Wokha District, progress has been halted by legal challenges. A Public Interest Litigation currently pending at the Gauhati High Court has further complicated matters.

Rio revealed his government has been actively negotiating with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas since 2018 to resolve the deadlock while respecting Nagaland's special constitutional provisions.

"My Government has been pursuing the exploration and extraction of oil with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas since August 2018," said Rio. "Our aim has been to resolve the deadlock and to resume petroleum operations in Nagaland in accordance with the special provisions for the State in the Constitution of India."

The Chief Minister detailed several high-level meetings with central government officials, including discussions with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in September 2022, where Rio requested "formulating a policy specific to the State of Nagaland" and proposed smaller exploration acreages to attract more bidders.

A significant point of contention involves the Disputed Area Belt (DAB) along the Assam-Nagaland border. Rio's government has suggested an interim arrangement for royalty sharing covering the entire DAB area while court proceedings continue.

Most recently, a High Level Committee formed by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas met with Nagaland officials in Kohima on October 8, 2024, followed by further discussions in November where the state reiterated its unique constitutional status.

"Opening up the State of Nagaland for oil and gas exploration and production will definitely improve the State's finances," Rio assured the assembly, expressing confidence that a solution can be found to unlock the state's petroleum potential.