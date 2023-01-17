The Deputy Commissioner of Kohima in Nagaland has prohibited permanent, and temporary structures and such activities that encroached on National Highways (NH) with immediate effect.

In this regard, Kohima DC Shanavas C has issued an order wherein he has warned of strict action against those violating the order under the 'Control of National Highways (Land & Traffic) Act, 2002'.

The order further said that due to the encroachment of the national highways by street vendors, hawkers, etc, the movement of traffic and pedestrian has been greatly affected.

''NH has been encroached upon through construction of permanent and temporary structures by individuals parties, causing grave concern for road safety and future road upgrade projects, besides posing dangers like road accidents, stampede,'' the order dated January 12, 2023, stated.

''Therefore, in the interest of public safety and order, the Deputy Commissioner, Kohima has issued an order Dated 12th January 2023 that all such structures and activities encroaching upon National Highways have been prohibited with immediate effect and informed the general public that necessary action shall be initiated against defaulter under "Control of National Highways (Land & Traffic) Act 2002," the order read.

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