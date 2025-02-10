Private healthcare providers in Nagaland will halt services under the Ayushman Bharat (PM-JAY) and CMHIS schemes starting February 15, following a breakdown in relations with insurance providers and health authorities.

The Nagaland Private Doctors Association (NPDA) announced the suspension after an emergency meeting held on February 8, citing unpaid claims and damaged trust between healthcare providers and administrators.

"The NPDA has voiced strong criticism against the Nagaland Health Protection Society (NHPS) and Future Generali Insurance for failing to honour the terms of their Memorandum of Understanding with Empaneled Health Care Providers," the association stated in its press release.

The dispute centres around three key demands: immediate settlement of pending insurance claims, a public apology from NHPS for allegedly damaging healthcare providers' reputations, and mandatory NPDA approval for future agreements concerning empanelled healthcare providers.

Dr Lima Imchen, NPDA President, emphasised that private hospitals will suspend services under government health schemes until "all pending claims are settled." The association accused NHPS and Future Generali Insurance of misleading the public and unfairly shifting blame to healthcare institutions.