Nagaland's elderly citizens are caught in a financial squeeze as pension schemes fail to keep pace with the state's impressive life expectancy rates. With women living to nearly 80 years and men to 71.5 years on average, thousands of senior citizens survive on minimal government support.

NPF MLA Achumbemo Kikon has called for a comprehensive overhaul of the state's pension policy, noting that many rural elders now live well into their 80s and 90s while receiving just Rs 200 monthly if aged 60-79, or Rs 500 if over 80.

"We need to establish a Nagaland-specific pension policy that respects our cultural values," Achumbemo stated during a recent assembly session. He proposed increasing monthly payments to Rs 600-Rs 700 for those above 85 years, emphasising that this would support families caring for elders at home rather than resorting to old-age homes—a practice he described as contrary to Naga traditions.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio confirmed that 63,372 senior citizens currently receive benefits through two programs: the centrally-funded Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (57,402 beneficiaries) and the state-funded SOAP programme (5,970 beneficiaries).

Despite these efforts, Rio acknowledged significant gaps in coverage, attributing them to outdated census data and central government restrictions. Many eligible seniors remain without support.

Kikon further recommended establishing old-age homes in larger villages for elders without family support, noting that many seniors prefer remaining in their native communities rather than relocating to urban areas. He called on village councils to help identify legitimate beneficiaries and ensure proper distribution of funds.

While acknowledging budget constraints, Rio agreed that reform is necessary, noting that "60 years is no longer an age to retire from active life" and promising that his government would work toward better support for the elderly population.