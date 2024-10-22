A devastating fire ravaged Unity Village in Nagaland's Chümoukedima district on Monday morning, completely gutting 10 houses and partially damaging three others. The blaze, which erupted around 10 a.m., caused significant property damage, though no casualties were reported.

Firefighters from the Chümoukedima Fire Station, led by sub-inspector Noklangsangba Mollier, were quick to respond to the scene. Three fire tenders from Chümoukedima and two additional tenders from the Central Fire Station were deployed to battle the inferno. Despite the intensity of the flames, the fire brigade managed to bring the situation under control within 45 minutes, preventing further damage.

Speaking about the incident, Mollier praised the prompt response of the fire department. “The situation could have been worse, but our team was able to contain the fire quickly, minimizing the spread to neighboring homes,” he said.

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