The 8th Economic Census 2025-26 will be conducted in collaboration with States and Union Territories using advanced Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

This initiative will enable geo-coded data collection via mobile devices, real-time data validation and scrutiny, and interactive Management Information System (MIS) dashboards for effective monitoring and supervision.

This was disclosed by Secretary, Economics & Statistics, Akunu S Meyase during the first meeting of the State Level Coordination Committee (SLCC) on the 8th Economic Census, chaired by Nagaland Chief Secretary, Dr. J Alam.

Initiating discussions, Meyase highlighted that the Economic Census provides a comprehensive headcount of all establishments, entrepreneurial units, and workers across the country, with a specific focus on the non-agricultural sector. He also noted that the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has previously conducted seven Economic Censuses in collaboration with States and Union Territories.



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The meeting was convened for identifying the mechanism in which the State indents to fulfil the requirement of contractual manpower & IT personnel and identification of master trainers.

The meeting also discussed the activation of District Level Coordination Committee (DLCC) in the district and requirement of IT expert for each District to resolve IT-related issues.

The department also briefed members that government employees from various departments will be utilized as enumerators and supervisors for the census.

Chief Secretary Dr. J Alam directed department heads to ensure district-level officials extend full support to the census operation. He urged all Deputy Commissioners to conduct preparatory meetings before commencing the census and advised the department to leverage social media platforms for public awareness and sensitization.

The Department has tentatively scheduled the first week of April for the nationwide rollout of the 8th Economic Census.