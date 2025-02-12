The Konyak Students' Union (KSU) has raised serious concerns over the recent rationalization of teachers across the district, citing it as a politically influenced move that has severely disrupted the education system.



The union had earlier submitted a representation to the Commissioner & Secretary of School Education on August 22, 2022 (Ref. No: KSU/C&S/SE-3/21-23/224), urging that any such restructuring be conducted only after a thorough assessment of ground realities.

According to KSU, the repercussions of this decision have been dire. Several primary schools have been left with only one teacher, jeopardizing the quality of education. Many teachers have been transferred outside the district without replacements, leaving students in limbo.



The union has described the move as arbitrary and detrimental, placing undue hardship on both students and teachers. In a final attempt to seek resolution, KSU submitted a reminder letter on January 24, 2025 (Ref. No: KSU/REM-12/GHSS-C/24-27/134), through the Deputy Commissioner of Mon, requesting the appointment of six Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) at the newly upgraded Government Higher Secondary School-C (GHSS-C) before February 10, 2025. However, the authorities have reportedly failed to address the issue.

In response, the Konyak Students' Union has issued a five-day ultimatum to the concerned authorities to revoke the rationalization order and implement corrective measures. Failure to comply within the given timeframe, the union warns, will result in escalated action, including the closure of all government schools and offices in the district as a form of protest.