The 6th session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) today passed Nagaland Appropriation Bills (No1-3) 2025.

These bills were moved today by Nagaland’s Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio, minister-in-charge of finance and passed on the floor of the House.

The Nagaland Appropriation (No. 1) Bill 2025 authorised withdrawal of Rs 14,51,00,000/- (Rupees fourteen crore fifty-one lakh only) from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the state of Nagaland for the Financial year 2017- 18.

The Nagaland Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2025 authorised withdrawal of R 3131,67,67,000/-

(Rupees three thousand one hundred thirty-one crore sixty-seven lakh sixty-seven thousand only) from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the State of Nagaland for the Financial Year 2024-25.



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The Nagaland Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2025 authorised withdrawal of Rs. 24699,00,83,000/ (Rupees twenty-four thousand six hundred ninety-nine crore eighty-three thousand only) from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the State of Nagaland for the Financial year 2025-26.

Later, the House also passed the regularization of excess expenditure for the year 2017-18 (as recommended by the PAC n its 132nd Report 2023-24), supplementary demand for grants for the year 2024-2025 and demand for grants for the year 2025-26.