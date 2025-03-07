Rajya Sabha Member S Phangnon Konyak conducted an official visit to the Jan Aushadhi Kendra at District Hospital in Mon district, Nagaland to mark Jan Aushadhi Diwas. The parliamentarian met with medical officials and party workers during her inspection of the government pharmacy.

Konyak held discussions with department officials to assess the operational status of the facility and spoke with local beneficiaries about their experiences.

Konyak during her interactions, encouraged everyone to avail the benefits of affordable generic medicines and hygiene products provided under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana.

Jan Aushadhi Kendras operate under the PMBJP initiative launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers. These centres provide medications at prices 50-80% lower than branded alternatives, along with affordable sanitary napkins for women.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi established March 7 as Jan Aushadhi Diwas to highlight the programme nationwide. Government data shows 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras now operate across India as of February 28, 2025, offering 2,047 medicines and 300 surgical and consumable items at subsidized rates.

Konyak called on residents to promote awareness about the initiative through social media and community networks to maximise public benefit from the low-cost medication programme.