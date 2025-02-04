A major push for an early and inclusive Naga political settlement took shape on February 4, as key Naga organisations met in Chümoukedima district, urging all stakeholders to finalise a unified agreement.

The consultative meeting, attended by the Naga Hoho, Nagaland Goan Buras Federation (NGBF), and the Senior Citizens Association of Nagaland (SCAN), adopted six resolutions aimed at strengthening the ongoing peace process. A central resolution called for "One Solution and One Agreement," emphasising unity among Naga political groups (NPGs).

“The Naga people are yearning for an early political solution,” the NGBF stated in a release, urging negotiators to ensure the settlement is “honourable, inclusive, transparent, and acceptable to the people.”

The meeting also appealed to the two groups engaged in talks with the Indian government—NSCN (IM) and the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC-NNPG)—to draft a common document based on the Framework Agreement and the Agreed Position to prevent confusion over the final settlement.

A strong call for reconciliation was made, with leaders stressing that bringing all Naga groups together is crucial for the future. The house also urged the Government of India to uphold the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with Myanmar, warning that scrapping it would violate international law and the basic rights of Naga civilians.

The resolutions reinforced the demand for a long-overdue political settlement, with a clear message that unity remains key to its success.