As many as 300 National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from the northeastern state participated in the Northeast National NSS festival which was held in Nagaland's Jakhama village.

The festival which was sanctioned by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Regional Directorate of NER NSS, Guwahati, was aimed at establishing ethics, behaviours, group living and dignity of labour etc.

Activities such as yoga and physical exercise, self-defense for girls, and voluntary service were conducted in a bid to meet these objectives.

Visit to local villages and places of tourist importance like Khonoma, Kohima War Cemetery, and voluntary cleanliness service at Kisama Heritage Village were also organized.

Visits to nearby villages and tourism hotspots like Khonoma and the Kohima War Cemetery were also organized, along with a volunteer cleaning project at the Kisama Heritage Village.

Youth-related concerns were covered in academic sessions on subjects such as yoga self-defense, youth substance misuse, introduction to mission life, nature therapy, personality development, life skills, and youth and peace development in the Northeast.

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