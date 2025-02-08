In a significant political shift, a group of NPP leaders, led by Sudesh Bhagat, President of the Minority Department (State), and Jaser Meru, General Secretary (Org) of the National People's Youth Front (NPYF), formally joined the Congress party along with 13 members at Congress Bhavan, Dimapur.



The induction event witnessed the presence of prominent Congress leaders, including L Chuba Yimchunger, NPCC General Secretary in charge of Dimapur, Javed Sarwar, Chairman of the Minority Department, NPCC, and Kutoho Chishi, President of Dimapur DCC. Several other PCC members, secretaries, and Congress workers also attended the gathering.



A brief welcoming ceremony was organized, presided over by Kumjimong, General Secretary of Dimapur DCC. Javed Sarwar extended a warm welcome to the new entrants, acknowledging their previous contributions and urging them to dedicate their efforts towards strengthening the Congress party in Nagaland.



Addressing the gathering, L Chuba Yimchunger, Sudesh Bhagat, Jaser Meru, and Hiketo Shohe shared their perspectives on the political transition. Hiketo Shohe commended the new members for their decision and expressed confidence in working collectively to fortify the Congress party in the state.