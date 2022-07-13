The Nagaland Government's Chief Secretary has issued a special directive regarding the movement of heavy vehicles on the under-construction Dimapur-Kohima National Highway.

In the interest of public safety and convenience, in the exercise of powers conferred under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the State Transport Department has prohibited the movement of any transport vehicles beyond three-axle, including semi-tractor articulated trailers, which are also three-axle vehicle.

Vehicles beyond the three-axle, including semi-tractor, and articulated trailers, which is also a three-axle vehicle, but whose carrying capacity is 30.5 tonnes or more, along the National Highway-29 stretch from Dimapur to Kohima to Mao Gate starting July 18 to August 11.

However, the upward journey of the loaded vehicles would not be permitted from Dimapur with effect from July 15, 2022 midnight.

The Motor Vehicles Department, in collaboration with the concerned District Administration and the Police Department, shall enforce strict implementation and cause appropriate traffic signs to be placed or erected at appropriate locations under Section 116 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

According to the notification, all offenders will face a fine of Rs 20,000 and an additional fine of Rs 2,000 per tonne of excess load, as well as charges for offloading excess load.