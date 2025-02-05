IGP (CID) Vikram Khalate on Wednesday, February 5 highlighted the proactive measures being taken by the Nagaland Police to curb narcotic drug-related crimes in the state.



Speaking to media personnel at the Police Complex, Chumoukedima, Khalate emphasized the department's recent successes in cracking down on drug smuggling operations.



According to Khalate, the police have strengthened inter-state cooperation and established effective systems for real-time monitoring of narcotics trafficking, enabling them to act swiftly when they receive information on drug transportation through Nagaland.



He shared that over 2 kilograms of heroin, valued at Rs 10 to 15 crore, were seized in recent weeks. In 2024 alone, the Nagaland Police registered 199 cases of narcotic trafficking and arrested 343 individuals, including 60 who have been detained under the NDPS Act.



Last year, the police made significant drug seizures, including 545 kgs of ganja (worth Rs 2.72 crore), 1,010 kgs of opium (worth Rs 47.51 crore), 15.211 kgs of heroin (worth Rs 53.23 crore), and other illicit substances such as crystal meth, Yaba tablets, and synthetic drugs, collectively valued at several crores.



Khalate also revealed that the drugs seized in Nagaland primarily originated from Manipur, destined for local consumption as well as trafficking to Assam and other states. Furthermore, he mentioned that these drug trails have links to states like Karnataka and Punjab.



In recent weeks, four cases were registered in Kohima, and three cases in Dimapur, with a total of 18 arrests and significant narcotic drug seizures. The police seized 203 soap cases containing drugs in these operations.



Khalate added that most drugs enter Nagaland through Manipur and are distributed locally before being sent to other regions. He confirmed that the police are thoroughly investigating these trafficking networks.



Dimapur's Commissioner of Police, Kevithuto Sophie, stated that the state has pursued a strong 'war against drugs' policy for the past two years to combat drug trafficking and consumption. Sophie revealed that 10 kgs of heroin and other psychotropic substances were destroyed by the police in the first week of January.



Sophie further explained the modus operandi of traffickers, detailing how drugs originating from Myanmar are transported through Manipur and Nagaland before reaching Assam's Karbi Anglong district for local distribution. However, recent trends show a shift, as consumers in Dimapur and surrounding areas are now procuring their drugs from areas like Khatkhati, Lahorijan, and Manja in Assam, due to increased vigilance within Nagaland.



The IGP also addressed the methods traffickers use, including the use of private vehicles with hidden compartments for transporting drugs. Despite this challenge, Nagaland Police have been successful in detecting hidden narcotics, marking a significant achievement in their operations.



Khalate concluded by urging the public to cooperate with the police in identifying and reporting narcotic-related activities and to remain vigilant against cybercrimes. He also encouraged citizens to use the Helpline Number 1930 for reporting cybercrime incidents.