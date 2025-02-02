The Road Over Bridge (ROB) near Hotel Tragopan on National Highway-29 in Dimapur, Nagaland will be open for all vehicular traffic starting February 2, following the completion of extensive rehabilitation works.

The newly operational bridge is expected to ease traffic flow in the area.

In light of the opening, Dimapur Commissioner of Police, Kevithuto Sophie, IPS, announced several traffic regulations that will be in place to ensure smooth and safe traffic movement.

1. One-way traffic will continue on the routes from Deluxe Point to Holy Cross Police Point and from Khermahal to Deluxe Point.

2. Commercial vehicles such as auto-rickshaws, auto pickups, and Tata Mobiles will be restricted on the New Flyover from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

3. Heavy vehicles from the New Field Inter-State check gate will be allowed entry from 7:00 pm to 9:00 am.

4. Other one-way and traffic regulations imposed during the ROB rehabilitation will be relaxed as per previous rules.

The traffic regulations will come into effect at 7 am on February 2, and may be subject to changes depending on traffic feasibility and conditions.

Authorities have urged the public to follow these guidelines for a smooth transition and to help reduce congestion in the area.