All schools in Nagaland have been notified that classes from Pre-Primary to Class 8 to remain closed on 25th October 2024.

This closure is due to the Mass Social Work initiative taking place across the state.

However, students from Classes 9 to 12, along with teachers and staff, are required to participate in social work activities in and around their respective schools.

This directive is applicable to all government and private schools in Nagaland.



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Earlier in the month of September, the Dimapur Naga Students’ Union (DNSU) strongly condemned the unauthorized use of classrooms at Government Middle School (GMS), Midland by the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department. Despite a vacation notice issued by the Education Department's principal director on July 5, 2024, the classrooms remain occupied.

DNSU president Hinoto P. Aomi and Education Secretary Kevin Gonmei expressed frustration over the situation, stating that the H&FW Department has been running a dispensary in the school, which disrupts the academic environment and violates students’ rights.

The DNSU acknowledged the importance of healthcare but emphasized that the dispensary's presence in a school compromised both student safety and education. They called for the immediate relocation of the dispensary to a more suitable site, ensuring uninterrupted learning and the well-being of students.