The All Nagaland College Students' Union (ANCSU) met with Nagaland University's Vice Chancellor on Monday to protest recent fee hikes and advocate for improved administrative accessibility through new facilitation centres.

The union expressed strong opposition to the university's January 21 notification that substantially increased college affiliation fees. ANCSU leaders emphasised that the sudden increase could severely impact students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

"Any drastic policy change, such as a significant increase in affiliation fees, should be implemented in a phased manner after due consultation with stakeholders," stated ANCSU President Tenyesinlo Bukh and General Secretary Kivinoka A Sema in their representation to the Vice Chancellor.

The union highlighted that many Nagaland students come from families dependent on subsistence farming and low-income occupations, warning that the fee hike could lead to increased dropout rates and damage the state's educational landscape.

Beyond fee concerns, ANCSU proposed establishing facilitation centres at Meriema and Medziphema campuses to address logistical challenges. Currently, college authorities and students must travel to Lumami headquarters for administrative work, creating additional financial and operational burdens.

The union also advocated for modernising payment systems, suggesting that the university implement online transactions for various administrative procedures. "If complete digitisation is not immediately feasible, the proposed facilitation centres should be authorised to handle financial transactions on behalf of the university," the union recommended.

ANCSU cautioned that failure to address these concerns could have "serious repercussions," urging the university to prioritise student interests in its administrative decisions.