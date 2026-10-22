Tribal organisations in Nagaland have expressed concern over the state government’s decision to privatise the Kisama Heritage Village complex, the venue of the annual Hornbill Festival, including its traditional tribal morungs or community houses.

The concerns were raised during a consultative meeting convened ahead of the 27th edition of the festival. Tourism Secretary Kovi Meyase told the meeting that the state Cabinet had decided to privatise the entire complex over concerns related to its maintenance and long-term sustainability.

Representatives of various tribal hohos (organisations) questioned the decision. Meyase said the Tourism Department would take up the matter with the government following the concerns raised at the meeting.

The meeting also discussed the annual allocation of Rs 1.5 lakh for the maintenance and improvement of each morung. Tribal leaders raised concerns over the existing revenue-sharing arrangement, pointing out that while communities operating the traditional houses could earn revenue, tribal organisations continued to bear substantial maintenance expenses. They urged the government to increase the annual allocation.

To improve cleanliness at the venue, the department proposed restricting the number of food stalls to 15.

Tourism Director Veyielo Doulo said one company of the Indian Reserve Battalion had been deployed at Kisama, with additional security arrangements to be made during the festival.

Infrastructure requirements, including increasing water storage capacity to 5 lakh litres and ensuring round-the-clock electricity supply, were also discussed.

Doulo said space constraints at Kisama made the construction of additional morungs unfeasible without acquiring more land. Ten government departments were already accommodated at the venue, while several others had sought space, he added.

The proposed phased expansion of Hornbill-related events to other districts also featured in the discussions. Some participants expressed concern that the Mini Hornbill Festival could overshadow the main event, while officials said it had been renamed the tribal festival.

Meyase said visitor footfall was expected to increase slightly from last year and stressed the need for better coordination among stakeholders.

Held annually from December 1 to 10 at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, around 12 km south of Kohima, the Hornbill Festival showcases Nagaland’s diverse tribal cultures and traditions and draws visitors from across India and abroad.