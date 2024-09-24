Nagaland has received an award in 'Special Recognition' for its overall performance on various parameters of food safety in State Food Safety Index 2023-24.

The award was presented to the state at the recently-concluded Global Food Regulators Summit 2024 which was held from September 19-21, 2024 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Union Minister J. P. Nadda presented the award.

It must be mentioned that Nagaland is the lone awardee amongst all Northeastern states.

Food Safety Index is based on performance of State/UT on five significant parameters, namely, human resources and institutional data, compliance, food testing — infrastructure and surveillance, training and capacity building, consumer empowerment and FSSAI initiatives.

The index is a dynamic quantitative and qualitative benchmarking model that provides an objective framework for evaluating food safety across all States/UTs.