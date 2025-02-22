The Working Committee of the NNPGs led by Convener N. Kitovi Zhimoni along with all the Co- conveners met AK Mishra, representative of the Government of India in Dimapur February 19 last.

The media cell of the WC said that the Committee acknowledged AK Mishra for his visit to expedite the long-anticipated Indo-Naga political solution.

During the meeting, the Working Committee underscored the importance of establishing and reconfiguring a unified common platform that facilitates the participation of all Naga Political Groups, Civil societies, and relevant stakeholders.

This initiative must adhere to the principles outlined in the Agreed Position and Framework Agreement, as these represent the only viable pathway toward Inking and finalizing the agreement beyond which will be difficult, the Working Committee stated.



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The Media cell also stated that the working committee were also sincerely committed to protect and sacrifice the hard-earned “Agreed position” at any cost, however, as the need of the hour is to unite all Naga Political Groups irrespective of any party or affiliations, they subsequently stated that, they were even ready to go up to the extent of changing its nomenclature from WC/NNPGs to any suitable names, as the duties of the WC had completed when the Agreed Position was signed with the GOI on 17 November 2017and subsequently completed the negotiations on 31st October 2019, with a clear intention to accommodate all Naga Political Groups on board, who may not be a part of any agreement or non-agreement.

After a comprehensive discussion regarding the urgent issues currently at hand, the Working Committee has formally requested the Government of India to bring out a common draft by compiling both the Agreements which have been established and reached between the Government of India and the Naga Political Groups.