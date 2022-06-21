The results of sample tests taken from pigs found dead in Dimapur for suspected African swine fever (ASF) are still awaited, while the results of a few samples received so far have turned out to be negative for the disease as updated by Dr. Khriekuolie Linyü, Joint Director of ASF Core Committee Convenor on Monday.

According to the reports, she confirmed that other infections in pigs, such as classical swine fever or porcine parvovirus, might be the reason for pig deaths, as there are several diseases in pigs that are curable, unlike ASF.

'Unless and until they do, they cannot go and collect the samples for laboratory testing,' she said, lamenting the fact that people do not report pig deaths to the department.

The Nagaland Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (AH&VS) verified an ASF outbreak in Mokokchung and Phek districts on May 20, following the first confirmatory report of ASF from Tangha village in Longleng district on May 11.

Earlier, authorities in Kohima reported the death of pigs with symptoms similar to the disease, although the reason of death has yet to be determined.

It is worthy to note that the testing is done for free at the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal.