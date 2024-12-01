President Droupadi Murmu extended wishes to the people of Nagaland on their 62nd Statehood Day, praising the strides made by the state in various development parameters.

President Murmu, on December 1 took to the microblogging site X and lauded the state's progress as 'praiseworthy'.

The northeastern state of Nagaland was formed on this day in 1963.

She stated on X, "Greetings to the people of Nagaland on the statehood day. Endowed with a rich heritage of flora and fauna, Nagaland is also a land of bravery. Nagaland's strides in various development parameters are praiseworthy. My best wishes to the people of this beautiful state for a peaceful, prosperous and progressive future."

Greetings to the people of Nagaland on the statehood day. Endowed with a rich heritage of flora and fauna, Nagaland is also a land of bravery. Nagaland’s strides in various development parameters are praiseworthy. My best wishes to the people of this beautiful state for a… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 1, 2024

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also extended best wishes to the state. He recollected that then-President of India, S. Radhakrishnan on the state becoming the 16th State of the Indian Union on December 1, 1963, stated, "Understanding and friendship help to build a society where hatred and violence tend to disrupt it. Let us avoid the latter and adopt the former."

These words remain profoundly relevant today, he said, adding that "Peace for Development and Development for Peace" - governance's cornerstone, reflects this enduring sentiment.