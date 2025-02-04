Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a clarification via social media following comments made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Parliament regarding the Army Chief’s observations on the India-China border situation.



Singh stated that the Army Chief’s remarks were specifically about the temporary disruption of traditional patrolling patterns along the border, which had affected both sides. He emphasized that, following recent disengagement efforts, these patrols have now been restored to their conventional form, a fact already presented before Parliament.



Dismissing the statements attributed to the Army Chief during the parliamentary debate, Singh asserted that the words ascribed to him were never spoken at any point. He stressed the necessity of maintaining accuracy and responsibility when addressing issues of national security.



Reaffirming India’s territorial stance, the Defence Minister reiterated that 38,000 sq. km of Indian territory in Aksai Chin has remained under Chinese occupation since the 1962 conflict. Additionally, he highlighted that 5,180 sq. km was transferred by Pakistan to China in 1963, underscoring the historical context of India’s territorial concerns.



Singh’s clarification comes amid heightened political discourse on border security, reflecting the strategic importance of factual representation in national debates.