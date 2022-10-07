The Eastern Nagaland Students Federation (ENSF) held a walkathon in all administrative and tribal headquarters under eastern Nagaland on October 7 in support of the Eastern Naga People’s Organisation’s (ENPO) demand for a separate ‘Frontier Nagaland’.

The walkathon was held in the 6 districts of eastern Nagaland.

Notably, the student federation remained firm to abstain from participating in any state or central election process till its demand for a separate ‘Frontier Nagaland’ state is fulfilled.

The student body also submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister of India via the Deputy Commissioners.

Earlier, the student body urged for mass participation in the walkathon which will be held as the first phase of agitation towards the ENPO’s separate state demand.

On August 26, 2022, the ENPO resolved to abstain from participating in any state or central election process till its demand for a separate ‘Frontier Nagaland’ state is fulfilled.

While there would be restrictions on all offices and commercial establishments and businesses during the programme in eastern Nagaland, the district administration, police, paramilitary, medical, fire and emergency services will be exempted, the ENSF said.

It asked its seven tribal federating units—Chang Wedoshi Setshang, Konyak Students Union, Khiamniungan Students’ Union, Phom Students’ Conference, Tikhir Student’ Union, United Sangtam Students’ Conference and Yimkhiung Akherü Arihako —to make logistical arrangements in their respective areas for the walkathon.

