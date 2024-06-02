Major tribal bodies in Tuensang district on June 1 reaffirmed their decision to boycott the upcoming urban local body (ULB) elections in Nagaland in protest against the state government's failure to meet their longstanding demands.

In a coordination meeting convened by the Chang Khulei Setshang (Chang Tribal Council), representatives from various tribes including CTS (Changsao Thangjam Setshang), CWS (Chang Wedoshi Setshang), Khiamniungan Union Tuensang Town, Phom Union Tuensang Town, Sangtam Union Tuensang Town, Tikhir Union Tuensang Town, Yimkhiung Union Tuensang Town, AWUTT (All Ward Union Tuensang Town) unanimously voiced support for abstaining from the ULB polls.

The meeting, also attended by leaders from Tuensang's 15 wards and political parties, deliberated on the Eastern Naga People's Organization's (ENPO) earlier resolution calling for a boycott of the elections.

While political parties appealed for reconsidering the ENPO resolution, the tribal unions remained firm on their stance of non-participation to protest the government's failure to meet ENPO's demands.

"The resolution for non-participation is resolutely reaffirmed in line with the entirety of Eastern Nagaland jurisdiction to show resentment against the failure of authorities to fulfill assurances on the protracted ENPO demand," stated N.Y. Choba, President of Chang Khulei Setshang in a press release.