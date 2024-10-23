Ten Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Ranjangaon for illegal stay in India, with some having acquired official Indian documents including voter ID cards, Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh revealed on Tuesday, October 22.

The suspects, who had been working as daily wage labourers at construction sites in the Ranjangaon MIDC area, had been living in India for periods ranging from six months to a decade without proper documentation.

A local court has remanded the accused to police custody until October 24. ".We are investigating that aspect as well whether there is an organised racket or an agent who is bringing in Bangladeshi nationals into our country," Deshmukh said.

The investigation revealed that several suspects had obtained Indian identity documents including Aadhaar and PAN cards. Police are probing how they acquired these documents and whether there are more such cases in the industrial belt.

"The preliminary investigation shows they were engaged in labour work, but we need to establish their exact motives for staying in India," Deshmukh added. The Ranjangaon MIDC police have registered a case and are expanding their investigation to identify potential trafficking networks.