Thirteen people have been arrested in connection with stone-pelting at the convoy of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the state capital on Sunday, SSP Patna said.

The windows of three to four of the vehicles were shattered when a mob attacked the CM's convoy in Sohgi village in Gaurichak on the Patna-Gaya highway.

According to report, the incident took place at 5 pm. Security personnel who are part of the chief minister's security were present in the convoy when the incident took place.

The convoy was on its way to Gaya as an advance party for the CM's visit on Monday.

The Patna-Gaya road was blocked by an angry mob following the recovery of the death of a young man who had been missing for the last two to three days, according to Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh.

Soon, a police force was sent to the area and the mob was dispersed, he said. A case was registered against 15 person, of whom 13 have now been arrested.

On Monday, August 22, Nitish Kumar will visit Gaya to see the rubber dam that is being built there and to preside over a meeting about the district's drought situation.