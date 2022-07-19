The 16th round of India-China corps Commander Level Meet was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side, with no significant resolution cropping up regarding the relevant issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

After nearly 12-and-a-half hours of talks held on Sunday, 17 July, the two sides continued discussions for the final resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector in a constructive and forward-looking manner, as mentioned in the official press statement.

The two sides however reaffirmed that, ‘’They will continue to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector. The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest,’’ the press release mentioned.

The Commander Level Meet between India and China was held nearly after a four-month gap ever since the standoff began in May 2020. The Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) held the 15th round of talks on March 11.

The India-China border impasse entered its third year in May 2022, which has already harmed the bilateral relationship between the two sides. Even if the two sides have had some limited success in removing enemy soldiers from some flashpoints, a complete resolution is still not in sight.

The Army wanted to "re-establish confidence and tranquility" with the PLA, but Army Chief, General Manoj Pande, warned that "it can't be a one-way affair."