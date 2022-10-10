At least two people were killed and 21 others were injured after lightning struck them during a football match in Odisha's Sundergarh district.

One of the dead was a football player, but the majority of those injured were spectators.

On October 9, the incident occurred at a local football match in Baneilata, under the Nuagaon block of the region, around 350 kilometres from the state capital.

The sky was gloomy, but there was no rain in the vicinity when lightning struck the playground, according to authorities.

When two people were carried to the Hatibari Community Health Centre (CHC), a doctor proclaimed them dead.

According to the reports, 17 of the injured were brought to Rourkela Government Hospital, while the remaining four were under at Hatibari CHC.

Meanwhile, the IMD forecasts rain in the state on Monday and Tuesday as a result of a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal.