Mumbai Police has reported that in 2025 alone, 201 Bangladeshi citizens were apprehended for illegally residing in the city, with 131 FIRs registered against them.

As part of the crackdown, 20 individuals have already been deported to Bangladesh.

Officials stated that the documents of about five to seven individuals were found to be authentic, and they were sent directly to Bangladesh without legal proceedings.



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The police have intensified efforts to identify and take action against illegal immigrants, conducting thorough verification processes to ensure compliance with legal norms.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to addressing illegal immigration and have assured that strict measures will continue to be enforced.

The crackdown aligns with the government's broader efforts to enhance security and regulate unauthorized settlements in Mumbai.