A rail accident occurred early morning of November 9 involving the Shalimar-Secunderabad Express near Howrah, West Bengal.



According to officials, the derailment took place at approximately 5:30 a.m., impacting three coaches, which included a parcel bogey and two passenger coaches.

The incident unfolded as the 22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar Weekly Express traversed the Nalpur station within the Kharagpur Division, confirmed by the South Eastern Railway authorities. While the derailment raised initial concerns, no fatalities or major injuries have been reported so far.

Emergency response was swift, with accident relief and medical assistance trains deployed from Santragachi and Kharagpur to manage the situation and provide necessary aid. Restoration work commenced promptly and is underway as railway officials work to normalize operations and investigate the cause of the derailment.

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