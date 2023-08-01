Three people, including two home guards and a civilian, lost their lives, and numerous police personnel were injured during communal clashes that erupted in Haryana's Nuh district. The clashes occurred on July 31 during a religious procession conducted by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The violence quickly escalated, leading to further clashes between two communities near Sohna Road in Gurugram. In response to the escalating tension, authorities have taken measures to restore peace, including the suspension of internet services in Nuh district and the closure of schools and colleges in Gurugram and Faridabad.

The violence initially erupted during the VHP's religious procession in Nuh, as a mob attempted to obstruct the procession, resulting in stone-throwing and the setting of cars on fire, igniting clashes between the two groups.

The disturbances in Nuh triggered a chain reaction, with protesters from two communities clashing near Sohna Road in Gurugram. The violence led to damage to several vehicles, and protesters also blocked a road for an extended period.

In light of the escalating violence, the Haryana government imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Gurugram and Nuh. Additionally, all schools and colleges in Gurugram and Faridabad will remain closed on Tuesday, August 1, to ensure the safety of students and staff.

To contain the "intense communal tension," the Haryana government suspended mobile internet services in Nuh district until Wednesday, August 2.

As per the District Information & Public Relations Officer, all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and coaching centers in Faridabad district, will also remain closed on August 1.

Despite the volatile situation, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bhiwani, Narendra Bijarniyan, assured that the situation is currently under control. He reported that three people lost their lives, and approximately 60 individuals, including several police personnel, suffered injuries during the violence.

The Cyber Police Station in Nuh faced a severe attack, with miscreants looting a bus and using it to breach the station's wall. Three police vehicles were set ablaze during the incident. Police sources claim that the attack was a specific target due to the station's recent crackdown against cyber thugs.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij called for peace in the state and announced that additional forces were dispatched to Nuh from neighboring districts. The government is also considering utilizing helicopters to send reinforcements.