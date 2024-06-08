At least three people died while six others were injured after a fire broke out, causing an explosion at a food processing unit in Delhi on June 8.

The incident took place in the early hours of June 8 in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area.

The Delhi Police received a call regarding the incident at nearly 3:35 am, according to reports.

Nine people were evacuated from within the building and taken to SHRC Hospital in Narela, according to the official.

Three of them—Beerpal (42), Shyam (24), and Ram Singh (30)—were pronounced dead, while the other two were receiving medical attention.

According to him, initial findings indicate that a gas leak from one of the pipelines may have caused the fire. The plant processed moong dal, which was roasted using burners powered by gas.

As the fire spread, it led to the overheating of the compressor, resulting in a blast, an official said.

A case was registered under appropriate sections and investigations were underway.