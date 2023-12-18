Thirty-three opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) have been suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Winter Session. The decision, prompted by continuous disruptions in the House, was announced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi. Prominent figures among the suspended MPs include Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, TR Balu, and Daya Nidhi Maran.

The suspension follows heated protests by opposition members centered around the recent Parliament security breach on December 13. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi presented the proposal for suspension, citing the disruptive conduct of the MPs as the reason behind the drastic measure.

In response to the uproar caused by the opposition, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day, reflecting the escalating tensions within the parliamentary chambers.

This is not the first instance of disciplinary action during the current session. On December 14, a day after the initial security breach, 13 Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya Sabha MP were suspended for what was described as "unruly conduct" in Parliament.

Among the suspended Lok Sabha members are Manickam Tagore, Kanimozhi, PR Natrajan, VK Sreekandan, Benny Bahanan, K Subramanyam, S Venkatesan, and Mohammad Jawed. Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien stands as the lone MP suspended from the Rajya Sabha.