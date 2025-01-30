The Thane Police anti-human trafficking cell has arrested four women of Bangladeshi origin who were illegally residing in the Manor Pada area of Thane West.



The arrested individuals have been identified as Shazida Khatoon (38), Shalina Mulla (50), Ratna Khatoon (40), and Reshma Dhali (40).



Authorities have booked the women under various sections of the Passport Act and Foreigners Act. Additionally, their landlord, Nitin Kondilkar, has been charged under the Foreigners Act for providing them accommodation despite being aware of their illegal status.



Police have reiterated their commitment to enforcing immigration laws and ensuring strict action against unlawful residency.



In a similar incident last December, Two youths from Assam have been detained in Delhi on suspicion of being an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant, prompting a Delhi Police team to visit Bhawlaguri under the Bongaigaon Sadar police station area.





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