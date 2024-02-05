As of February 5, the Lucknow District Jail in Uttar Pradesh, India, is grappling with a significant health crisis as 63 inmates have been confirmed to be living with HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus).

This alarming situation came to light following health screenings conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department in December 2023.

The screenings were part of a campaign by the Uttar Pradesh State AIDS Control Society, which also checked for other conditions like sexually transmitted infections (STIs), Hepatitis B, and tuberculosis (TB).

The recent surge in HIV cases within the jail was identified when 36 new cases were detected during a health camp on December 3, 2023.

Prior to this, the jail had reported a total of 47 HIV-positive inmates as of January 1, 2023. The increase in numbers has prompted the jail administration to adopt a vigilant stance, ensuring that all affected inmates receive appropriate medical care and support.



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According to the authorities, the majority of the infected inmates are individuals with a history of drug addiction. The administration claims that these prisoners were exposed to the virus through the use of contaminated syringes outside the prison premises.

The Director General of Prisons, S N Sabat, has assured that no prisoner has contracted HIV after being admitted to the facility; rather, the infections were pre-existing, often among drug users who shared needles before incarceration.

The jail authorities have emphasized that no deaths due to HIV have occurred in the last five years within the Lucknow District Jail.

Treatment for HIV-positive inmates is being provided at King George Medical University and the Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) Centre. In addition to medical care, the inmates receive regular counselling and nutritional support to manage their condition effectively.

This development underscores the broader issue of HIV prevalence in prisons, which is a concern not only in India but globally.

The situation in Lucknow District Jail serves as a stark reminder of the importance of healthcare services, including preventive measures and treatment, for vulnerable populations such as prisoners.

It also highlights the need for continuous monitoring and intervention to prevent the spread of infectious diseases in such settings.

